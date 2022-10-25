Ghana Club 100 - miLife Insurance ranked highest among insurance companies

Kwaku exhibits fair, empathic leadership, competence and professionalism. His leadership style has guided the milife through years of steady growth.

During these past years, miLife has benefited from exceptional performance, great cohesion, and constant growth, thanks to Kwaku's leadership.

He has sustained the rise of our company's market presence, market share, premium income, profitable thereby transformingmiLife into an insurance powerhouse.

Kwaku has guided miLife through several challenging situations, and in each of these - his ability to make sound decisions has helped the business achieve remarkable success.

The Ghana club 100 is an annual compilation of 100 outstanding companies in Ghana’s business landscape done by the Ghana Investment Promotion Council with the goal of honouring and rewarding businesses that are making remarkable accomplishments in their respective business fields. The businesses were evaluated on the basis of size, growth, profitability and spend on corporate social responsibility relative to revenue.

miLife has significantly evolved over the years in her products offering and distribution channels in keeping with her vision to be the leader in helping Ghanaians build their dreams, one customer at a time. In pursuing this, miLife has sought to make insurance simple, affordable and easily accessible through technology.

Over the past three years, miLife has grown at an average of 61% year on year with strong underwriting results.

