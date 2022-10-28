Ghana Club 100 - miLife Insurance ranked highest among insurance companies

Pulse Ghana

Kwaku has over 28 years of experience in insurance, accounting, taxation, and strategy formulation and implementation.

He joined miLife in 2016 when LeapFrog Investments acquired miLife Insurance. Through his leadership over the last seven years, an exciting team and a trusted brand have been built at miLife, leading to the exceptional business performance that gave us access to the prestigious Ghana Club 100 and also placed us as the highest-ranked insurance company in Ghana.

The Ghana Club 100 is an annual compilation of 100 outstanding companies in Ghana’s business landscape done by the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre with the goal of honouring and rewarding businesses that are making remarkable accomplishments in their respective business fields. The businesses were evaluated on the basis of size, growth, profitability, and spending on corporate social responsibility relative to revenue.

miLife is a digitally-enabled Ghanaian life insurer that leverages technology to improve

insurance access to the underserved. miLife is currently one of the fastest-growing, innovative, and profitable life insurance companies in Ghana. It partners with major telecom providers such as MTN and Vodafone to drive its vision of insurance inclusion.

Pulse Ghana

miLife has significantly evolved over the years in its product offerings and distribution channels in keeping with her vision to be the leader in helping Ghanaians build their dreams, one customer at a time. In pursuing this, miLife has sought to make insurance simple, affordable and easily accessible through technology.

Over the past three years, miLife has grown at an average of 61% year on year with strong underwriting results.