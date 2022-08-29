Ghana gets genius App for SIM card registration

Indications are that Ghana becomes the first country in the world to be able to develop such an App to help bring an end to the challenges that have been raised confronting the exercise.

The user-friendly App which is available on android devices will enable the public re-register their SIM cards in the comfort of their homes without having to cue in any network provider’s office.

Its IOS version is set to be ready soon. It will all be subject to a five-cedi surcharge.

The National Communications Authority (NCA) in a statement said the GH SIM SELF REG is “intended for subscribers who have done Stage 1 of their SIM card registration to complete Stage 2.”

The statement added, “The App provides another means for telecom subscribers to complete their SIM Card Registration using the Ghana Card; subscribers who prefer to physically go to their Service Provider’s registration points to complete Stage 2 can still do so. The benefits of the Application include providing convenience for subscribers as they can register in the comfort of their homes, offices, or other convenient locations.”

Government has explained over the period that the SIM registration is intended to reduce fraudulent and criminal activities facilitated by mobile phones or SIM-enabled devices by helping authorities to ascertain real numbers of valid and accurate SIMs on mobile networks.

Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful – Minister responsible for Communications and Digitalisation has stated that it would also enable operators to build better demographics of their customers and develop products and services to suit various groupings while allowing the NCA to have a more accurate and credible database to regulate the industry better to enhance economic growth.

The Minister has insisted that despite the challenges and certain hiccups the re-registration exercise has suffered, the intended positive objective behind the directive should be the focus while genuine solutions are taken to address issue as and when they pop up just like the introduction of the App has been done as solution to the many issues raised.

“It will minimize mobile money fraud, promote cybersecurity and support financial inclusion. A credible and reliable SIM register will also serve as a database, giving comprehensive statistics regarding the number of subscribers in the country and provide a resource for tracking fraudsters and criminals” she stated.