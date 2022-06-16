Ghana first country in the world to implement bank-wide mobile money service – Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia described it as another groundbreaking initiative, “which further expands our government's vision for financial inclusion, especially to the unbanked population through digital banking.”

He further disclosed that Ghana is the first country in the world that has implemented a bank-wide mobile money service.

To this end, he congratulated the Central Bank, the Ghana Association of Bankers, GhIPSS, and all other stakeholders for the collaborative effort to make this possible.

For his part Bank of Ghana Governor Ernest Addison said the launch of the GhanaPay mobile wallet, “marks yet another milestone in the digitisation of the financial system”.

“Banks in Ghana are re-inventing themselves and have continued to respond positively to the competitive nature of the payment systems, characterised by increased consumer preferences for convenience and frictionless payment options," Dr. Addison said at the launch.