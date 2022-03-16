Ghana missing from top 10 list of African countries with highest GDP per capita

The list indicated that Seychelles had a per capita income of $9,670. Tunisia was the tenth African country with a per capita income of $3,690.

Ghana’s current per capita income however, is $2,322. The West African nation has a GDP valued of $72bn and a total population of over 31 million.

GDP per capita is an important economic metric used globally by economists to gauge/analyse a country’s prosperity based on its economic growth.

It specifically measures how much of a country’s overall economic production value can be attributed to each of its citizens.

GDP per capita is calculated by dividing a country’s gross domestic product (GDP) by the total number of people that make up the country’s population.

African countries typically have some of the lowest GDP per capita in the world, compared to countries like Luxembourg, Switzerland and Norway where GDP per capita are as high as $137,950, $98,770 and $84,120, respectively.

According to Statista – the global markets and consumer data company based in Hamburg, Germany – the top ten African countries with the highest GDP per capita are: