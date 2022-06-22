Ghana placed 9th on list of countries with cheapest cost of electricity in Africa

The data from the website indicates that Ghana is number one in West Africa, 9th in Africa, and 27th in the world when it comes to countries with the cheapest cost of electricity for household use.
Ghana is one of the countries with the cheapest cost of electricity for household use in the world, according to data from Globalpetrolprices.com.
The website, Globalpetrolprices.com tracks the retail prices of motor fuel, electricity, and natural gas in over 150 countries.
According to the data, the cost of electricity per kilowatt/hour for household users in Ghana is US$0.046 cents.
Meanwhile, the world average price of electricity is pegged at US$0.133 per kilowatt/hour for household users and US$0.124 per kWh for business users.
This development comes at a time when the Electricity Company of Ghana has made a case for an upward review in tariffs to enable it to cover the full cost of distributing power.
ECG last month proposed that its tariffs be increased by 148% for 2022 and with 7.6% average adjustments between the periods of 2023 to 2026.
The proposed sharp increment, according to ECG, is due to the gap between the actual cost recovery tariff and PURC-approved tariffs as well as the cost of completed projects.
Similarly, the Ghana Water Company also proposed an increment in its tariffs by over 300% to be able to, at least, recover its operational cost.
The proposals have generated huge public discussions, with a majority of the public kicking against the request.
