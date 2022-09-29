Ghana to start using renewable energy by 2070 – Dr. Bawumia

Dr Bawumia said this when he opened the 2022 Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GhIPCon) in Accra.

“So, even though as a government, we are fully committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070, we also have to take steps to accelerate the production and utilisation of our oil and gas reserves”.

The Vice-President said although the country wanted to contribute to reducing emissions, it held the view that a balance must be struck and maintained in the context of social, economic and environmental requirements.

Fossil fuels include coal, petroleum, natural gas, oil shales, bitumen, tar sands and heavy oils which emit carbons when used, therefore not so environmentally friendly.

Renewable energy, on the other hand, are sourced directly from the earth’s elements such as the sun, water (hydro), wind and degradable materials such as plants and animal droppings, usually known as biomass.

Vice-President Bawumia charged stakeholders in the energy sector to accelerate the production and utilisation of oil and gas reserves in the country.

“We ought to be forward thinking in a rapidly changing world, not only in terms of energy transition, but in terms of all aspects of the energy-mix,” he said.

He indicated that would enable the country to insulate its energy sector from global economic shocks, especially considering how the Russia-Ukraine war had affected the energy sector in the last few months.

“So, I expect this conference to become a sounding board for our governments in the West Africa region on how we can be full participants in the energy transition process, while remaining faithful to the needs and aspirations of our people,” Dr Bawumia said.