Ghana’s debt stock hits ¢402.4bn - BoG report

The total debt represents 68% of the Gross Domestic Product.

The World Bank had projected a debt-to-debt ratio of 104.6% by the end of 2022 in its latest Africa Pulse Report, in which it classified Ghana as a highly debt-distressed country.

The debt stock, in dollars, dropped from $54.4 billion in June to $53.2 billion in July 2022.

The external debt hovered at $28 billion, representing 35.8% of GDP.

The domestic debt went up from ¢190.1 billion in June 2022 to ¢190.3 billion in July 2022