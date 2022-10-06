RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Ghana's largest creative gathering to explore African influence on design

dEX Artmosphere, Ghana’s leading creative gathering will host the 5th edition of its annual design conference on Saturday, 8th October 2022 to bring together graphic designers, animators, brand strategists, photographers, videographers, and advertising creatives.

With well-crafted curations of keynote presentations and panel discussions, this year seeks to address 1500+ creatives to help tap into the cultural essence of Africa to find inspiration and help bring their best ideas to life.

Every year gets exciting with a new educational and creative approach to creative evangelism. This year becomes another exciting one for us and the creative community as it will be the first time in two years that we will physically connect, discover and exchange ideas for a resilient creative community for our 5th design event. We look forward to welcome our creative community to this inspiring and immersive experience”, said Daniel Ampofo, President and Co-founder of dEX Ghana.

The event shares its dynamic roster of industry professionals and creative thought-leaders who will expand on the African Culture’s influence on design centered on subject matters of gender, education, industrial application and more. Find more information on the full list of speakers at https://dexartmosphere.org/speakers/

The 5th edition of dEX Artmosphere comes off on Saturday, 8th October 2022 at 11 am, at the Cedi Conference Center, University of Ghana.

Register or find more information on www.dexartmosphere.org

About dEX Ghana

dEX Ghana is an Ghanaian-based organization that is creating experiences that bring together design enthusiasts to grow, collaborate and learn. This unique community offers the ideal platform to learn, relearn, and unlearn the tricks of the trade of design, embark on impactful projects, develop new ways of telling the Ghanaian story through design and network with like-minded creatives. For more information, visit https://dexghana.org/

About dEX Artmosphere

dEX Artmosphere is an annual design conference hosted for creative professionals and enthusiasts. This creative event brings together designers, creative artists and industry stakeholders to discuss design in Africa and explore avenues for growth and how to impact the creative industry positively. Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.dexartmosphere.org.

