GIPC cautions public against false business grant offers

The GIPC disassociates itself from this fake circulation and urged the public to be vigilant and avoid falling prey to the scam.

The purported form also has the African Development Fund logo, as well as the GIPC logo embedded on the letter.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre is Ghana’s foremost investment attraction and promotion agency under the Office of the President.

The GIPC is mandated by law to court and facilitate valuable investments to stimulate economic growth, unlock opportunities and spur job creation in the country.

Its is also lends a hand to investors to navigate administrative procedures and to further procure resources pertinent to the business of the Investment.