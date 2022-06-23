Government committed to stabilizing the cedi – Ofori-Atta

According to the Minister, government has so far implemented a 30% cut in expenditures as part of measures to reduce the fiscal deficit noting that this is geared toward helping reduce the pressures on the exchange rate.

“Government is complementing efforts to keep the cedi afloat through its fiscal consolidation measures and real sector interventions. The implementation of the 30% cut in expenditures and other expenditure measures approved by Cabinet are all helping to reduce the fiscal deficit and thereby reduce the pressures on the exchange rate,” he said.

He said, in addition, government is undertaking real sector interventions including the Ghana CARES programme to support import substitution of products such as poultry, rice, and other essential commodities thereby reducing foreign exchange pressures from the imports of those products.

Mr. Ofori-Atta said government is also arranging to raise about US$1.0 billion to support the 2022 Budget and foreign exchange reserves.