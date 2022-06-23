RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Government committed to stabilizing the cedi – Ofori-Atta

Authors:

Evans Effah

Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, has assured that government remains committed to implementing measures to address the perennial depreciation of the Ghana cedi against its major trading partners.

Ken Ofori-Atta
Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister gave the assurance when he responded to a question posed to him in Parliament by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bongo Constituency, Edward Abambire on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Recommended articles

According to the Minister, government has so far implemented a 30% cut in expenditures as part of measures to reduce the fiscal deficit noting that this is geared toward helping reduce the pressures on the exchange rate.

Government is complementing efforts to keep the cedi afloat through its fiscal consolidation measures and real sector interventions. The implementation of the 30% cut in expenditures and other expenditure measures approved by Cabinet are all helping to reduce the fiscal deficit and thereby reduce the pressures on the exchange rate,” he said.

He said, in addition, government is undertaking real sector interventions including the Ghana CARES programme to support import substitution of products such as poultry, rice, and other essential commodities thereby reducing foreign exchange pressures from the imports of those products.

Mr. Ofori-Atta said government is also arranging to raise about US$1.0 billion to support the 2022 Budget and foreign exchange reserves.

This forex inflow he explained is expected to improve the supply of the foreign currency and the stability of the local currency.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

SIM re-registration: Inability to access Ghana card problem for our customers - MTN

Mr Selorm Adadevoh, MTN Ghana CEO

Ghana first country in the world to implement bank-wide mobile money service – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Bawumia.

AngloGold Ashanti responds to Obuasi youth over unemployment brouhaha

Youth demonstration

TECNO's latest Camon 19 Series brings first RGBW sensor and industry's slimmest bezel

TECNO Camon 19 Series launched