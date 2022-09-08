Government partners Ashanti Airlines for the operation of home-based carrier

Ashanti Airlines has an Air Carrier License (ACL) and is also close to completion of the issuance of its Air Operator Certificate, a certificate authorising an operator to carry out specified commercial air transport operations, this will enable it to start operations by the end of this year.

AviationGhana further reported that Ashanti Airlines has started scouting the market for potential employees.

Ashanti Airlines is owned by Ghanaian business mogul and co-founder of the Despite Group of Companies, Osei Kwame Despite, and his partner, Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Ashanti Airlines is backed by the Despite Group, one of the largest indigenous companies with interest in media, banking, food and beverage, and real estate sectors.

Ghana has been without a national airline since the collapse of Ghana International Airlines in 2010, following the collapse of Ghana Airways in 2004.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 guidelines for travelers entering and leaving the country through the Kotoka International Airport [KIA], have been revised by the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

Notice of the revision of the Covid-19 guidelines by the GACL is contained in a statement issued on August 31, 2022.

Per the GACL, the new guidelines are to take effect from September 1, 2022.

As regards travelers intending to enter Ghana, the Airports Company said, “All international passengers including those from the ECOWAS region, intending to fly to Ghana, will be required to be fully vaccinated. All International passengers including those from the ECOWAS region must complete a Port Health Declaration Form at https://www.ghs-hdf.org/hdf/ before embarkation of flight to Ghana.”