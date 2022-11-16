Govt increases daily minimum wage to GH¢14.88

The committee, he said, took into account the current economic challenges, cost of living, sustainability of businesses and desirability of attaining higher levels of employment.

“The committee concluded on the need to increase the national daily minimum wage by 10 per cent over the 2022 national daily minimum wage which translates into new national daily minimum wage of GH¢14.88 pesewas and a cost of living allowance of 15 per cent over the 2023 national daily minimum wage.

“The effective date for the implementation of the 2023 national daily minimum wage shall be 1st January 2023.

Pulse Ghana

“All establishments, institutions, organizations whose daily minimum wages are below the new rate should adjust accordingly effective 1st January 2023,” he said.