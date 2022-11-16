RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Govt increases daily minimum wage to GH¢14.88

Evans Annang

The Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor Awuah has announced that the daily minimum wage will rise to GH¢14.88 in 2023.

Ignatius Baffour-Awuah
Ignatius Baffour-Awuah

The Minister said at a press conference in Accra on Wednesday November 16 that, the national tripartite committee concluded the negotiations and “we think this is the best time to communicate to Ghanaians on the outcome of the negotiations.”

The committee, he said, took into account the current economic challenges, cost of living, sustainability of businesses and desirability of attaining higher levels of employment.

“The committee concluded on the need to increase the national daily minimum wage by 10 per cent over the 2022 national daily minimum wage which translates into new national daily minimum wage of GH¢14.88 pesewas and a cost of living allowance of 15 per cent over the 2023 national daily minimum wage.

“The effective date for the implementation of the 2023 national daily minimum wage shall be 1st January 2023.

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor –Awuah
Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffuor –Awuah Pulse Ghana

“All establishments, institutions, organizations whose daily minimum wages are below the new rate should adjust accordingly effective 1st January 2023,” he said.

Organized Labour, the Ghana Employers Association and government have been meeting on the determination of the national daily minimum wage for 2023 since Monday November 14.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
