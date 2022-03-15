GRA launches new portal to mobilize GHC 1.7 billion tax from social media businesses, e-commerce

The operation of the portal is expected to commence from April 1, 2022.

The launch of the revenue mobilization portal comes on the back of complaints from Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta during the presentation of the 2022 budget, of the revenue mobilization hurdles Ghana has to surmount in its bid to become a country beyond aid.

Speaking at the launch of the new portal in Accra, Commissioner-General of GRA, Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, this will help the Authority meet its revenue target of GH¢80.3billion.

“Taxpayers and their software developers will be engaged and also be provided with the application programming interface (API) between now and the end of the month to ensure they are able to link their system with ours. Effective 1st April 2022, we will ensure that the portal is launched and we should be able to start applying the VAT from 1st April 2022. And this will cover all institutions no matter where they are based, and is expected to generate online revenue for Ghana.”

GRA believes the new portal will ensure cross-border businesses register, file, and pay the applicable taxes just like resident businesses.

“In our system, we have built a compliance tool that will ensure that whether it is Google, Amazon, or Netflix, you would have to comply. Otherwise, your monies will not move from Ghana to your base. To realize the full potential, especially from the non-residential to the digital economy, the portal has been developed to ensure that the non-resident persons engaged in cross-border business will be able to register, file, and pay the applicable taxes just like their local counterparts,”Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah added.