GREPA is making industry strides

During the ARCE'21 conference last year, renowned speakers and instructors were flown from the United States to teach the Certified International Property Specialist (CIPS) which was highly subscribed. In all 32 Ghanaian real estate professionals graduated with the CIPS designation.

In 2022 GREPA is hosting the Institute of Real Estate Management (IREM®) a globally accredited institution from the United States to teach the highly recognized and internationally approved IREM Certified Property Manager® course for the first time in West Africa, this is an intensive training will be held at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

About the CPM

The Certified Property Manager (IREM CPM®) is a premier property management certification worldwide, if you hold the CPM designation, you have the knowledge to maximize the value of any property, in any asset class. The benefits of a CPM designation range from improved self-confidence to attaining higher level positions, in the U.S it's believed that CPM holders have the potential to make over 2x more than the average property manager salary. They can expand their network, generate business referrals, connect with employers, investors, etc. and also consult with other experts.

The IREM CPM will showcase the holder's credibility with a digital badge to add to your email, social media profiles, website, and more.

About the NAR CIPS

What the Certified International Property Specialist does primarily is to provide holders of this designation with the knowledge, research, network, and tools to globalize and expand their businesses.

When you become a CIPS designee, you gain immediate access to business-enhancing products and services that are offered exclusively to CIPS designees. In addition to joining the CIPS network and use of the prestigious and internationally-recognized CIPS logo and brand.

You can join fellow CIPS designees for networking and referrals at exclusive events during REALTORS® Conference & Expo and Midyear Legislative meetings, this means lots of travels when you have the financial means to explore the world.

Also, CIPS designees have access to a private Facebook page for facilitating referrals and knowledge exchange.

NAR Global Marketing Center: An online platform that enables you to access and print all the materials from one location. This platform enables you to easily customize, download and print CIPS-branded marketing materials and reports. Carry out your next marketing campaign in just a few clicks by uploading your mailing list, printing, and shipping directly to potential clients—all from the website.

GREPA is making strides in the industry

In order to achieve this, GREPA as an organization has invested immensely to bring standardization, professionalism, and ethical practice. What this means for Ghana is that our industry is enhancing professional capacity to be able to compete on the global market.

Education, mobilizing, and providing resources are key areas to building capacity for a sustainable real estate market.

GREPA has shown the way by training internationally recognized real estate professionals with certificates, who have the confidence to compete with fellow Realtors in Silicon Valley, Kuala Lumpur, Zurich, Cape town, or any part of the world with our shoulders high.