RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

GUTA members close down shops in Accra in protest of poor economic conditions in Ghana

Evans Annang

Members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) in Accra have kickstarted their protest over the poor economic conditions in the country.

File photo2
File photo2

On this protest, they are closing down all their shops in the central business district of the capital city from today, October 19th.

Read Also

In a press briefing after a three-hour meeting with some members of the Council of State ahead of the protest, the President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng, said the resolve to close shops was a distress call to the nation.

According to Dr. Joseph Obeng, the nation cannot continuously blame the economic problems on the Russia-Ukraine War and the COVID-19 which had no end in sight.

“Our immediate neighbours in this global village are Cote d’ Ivoire, Togo, and Burkina Faso. If they have not been consumed by these global phenomena, then, there is something fundamentally wrong with our economy.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen
Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen Pulse Ghana

“Government should adopt other alternative currencies like the Chinese Yuan to reduce the pressure on the Dollar, especially. There should be the immediate implementation of the road map set out to flush out all illegal foreigners in the retail trade sector,” said Dr Obeng.

The protest is intended to push government to urgently address the depreciating cedi, high-interest rate, and soaring inflation.

The protest will end on Monday, October 24, according to the group.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Fuel prices hike for the second time in March, here’s how much some stations sell a litre of their petrol and diesel in Ghana

Fuel prices to increase by 10% from October 16 – COPEC

Ghana Club 100: All set for the prestigious awards night on 14th October 2022

Ghana Club 100: All set for the prestigious awards night on 14th October 2022

File Photo

Ghana records 37.2 % inflation rate for September

GC 100 Awards

Zeepay Ghana Limited wins best company at the Ghana Club 100 awards