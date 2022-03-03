Health Alert: FDA warns about sale & use of Nkoyo, Nnompe Nnompe tablets

The FDA said laboratory analysis has shown that each container has a steroid tablet and an anti-inflammatory tablet.

“These unregistered drugs contain active ingredients classified as prescription only medicines in unknown quantities. These products may also contain other unknown substances. The continuous use of these products without proper prescriptions and guidance can lead to serious adverse health effects such as headaches, stomach pains, vomiting, diarrhea, dizziness, depression, high blood pressure, indigestion, restlessness, black or tarry stool and insomnia among others,” the Authority said in a statement.

The seized products have been safely disposed of.

The FDA noted that it is also assisting the security agencies in their investigations to ensure that all those involved are apprehended and dealt with appropriately.

The authority is warning the pubic to be cautious of the operations of peddlers of drugs in the open market and other unapproved means and rather deal with only licensed pharmacies for all their prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines to avoid incidences of substandard and falsified medicines.