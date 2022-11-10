HealthiLife Beverages Ltd wins the coveted Nutrition Beverage Brand of the Year

Pulse Ghana

Healthilife Beverages Ltd has proven this business excellence given its enviable blend of health and sweet fruit juice brand that has evolved and advanced through focused product quality, innovation, and compelling consumer engagement.

Driven by a healthy dominance of the market, HealthiLife Beverages Ltd has become a household name through its several fruit juice and milk products.

According to the organizers, the nomination of the brand was a result of gathering unbiased customer reviews, vetted by a leading market research firm.

“Following an in-depth consumer evaluation process by gathering unbiased customer reviews and opinions, calculated and vetted by leading market research firms, we are delighted to inform you that your respected company has been confirmed as one of the awardees to be honoured at the 2022 National Customers’ Choice Awards Ghana in the category of Nutrition Beverage Brand of the Year,” a part of the confirmation letter to the company read.