Here is how much a 30-second Super Bowl commercial will cost you

Over the years, the Super Bowl has become the single hottest sports night with a lot of commercial value for advertisers.

According to Forbes, approximately $500 million is raked in as in ad revenue during one Super Bowl night. And this involved over 50 commercials on the night.

The cost for a 30-second commercial at the 2023 Super Bowl is estimated to be about $7 million, according to Forbes.

In 2022 for example, a 30-second commercial slot during the Super Bowl was $6.5 million, which was an increase from the $5.5 million asked for in 2021.

Historically, the most expensive Super Bowl ad of all time was in 2020 – a tie between Amazon and Google.

The lengths of the commercials were 90 seconds, costing a whopping total of $16.8 million for each company.

It is also reported that over 100 million people view the Super Bowl on television and digital platforms annually.

