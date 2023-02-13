ADVERTISEMENT
Here is how much a 30-second Super Bowl commercial will cost you

Evans Effah

The 2023 edition of the NFL Super Bowl final between Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles came off on Sunday, February 13.

Kansas City Chiefs were victors over Philadelphia Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs emerged 38-35 winners over the Philadelphia Eagles at a thrilling Super Bowl LVII.

Over the years, the Super Bowl has become the single hottest sports night with a lot of commercial value for advertisers.

According to Forbes, approximately $500 million is raked in as in ad revenue during one Super Bowl night. And this involved over 50 commercials on the night.

The cost for a 30-second commercial at the 2023 Super Bowl is estimated to be about $7 million, according to Forbes.

In 2022 for example, a 30-second commercial slot during the Super Bowl was $6.5 million, which was an increase from the $5.5 million asked for in 2021.

Historically, the most expensive Super Bowl ad of all time was in 2020 – a tie between Amazon and Google.

The lengths of the commercials were 90 seconds, costing a whopping total of $16.8 million for each company.

It is also reported that over 100 million people view the Super Bowl on television and digital platforms annually.

What to know about Super Bowl 2023 commercials
Below are the prices of a 30-second ad in some recent previous years:

  • 2020: $5.6 million
  • 2019: $5.3 million
  • 2018: $5.2 million
  • 2017: $5 million
  • 2016: $4.5 million
  • 2015: $4.25 million
