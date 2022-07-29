How to increase e-Commerce sales during holidays?

Use Ad Retargeting

With ad retargeting, you target the audiences who have previously visited your eCommerce store. Often, customers leave a website without purchasing, thinking they will purchase during a festive season. Therefore, holiday seasons are perfect for bringing back this set audience to increase sales. To handle the large amount of online work, it is vital to have a good internet speed. Use either Google Fiber or Speed Test to check whether the internet speed is fast enough to handle everything smoothly.

Further, it helps lower the abandoned cart rates. To push the customers to make the purchase, offer them a discount code which is time sensitive.

Create a sense of anticipation

It is known that discounts and sales will be raining during the holiday season. How will you make your eCommerce store stand out in such a scenario? One easy way of standing out amongst the competitors is by creating a sense of anticipation. Announce the discounts that you will be providing and start the countdown.

Creating a sense of anticipation is also the perfect way of building excitement amongst the customers. Consider adding a countdown-to-sale clock on the website too. You can also customise the website to meet the vibe of the holiday season.

Smoothen the checkout process

You need to optimise the checkout process to increase your eCommerce store’s sales. Make it extremely easy for the customers to make a purchase. Further, optimise the website to make it easy for the customers to shop. Offering plenty of options to customers in a haphazard way creates decision fatigue. Work towards reducing it by having proper categories on your websites.

Also, work towards improving the loading speed of the website. Surveys have indicated that too much loading time frustrates the customers. Keep the checkout process as simple and fast as possible.

Optimize the online website for smartphones

Smartphones have become extremely important for online stores. Customers prefer to shop from their smartphones because it allows them to shop on the go and does not require holding a heavy laptop. Therefore, optimise your online website to make it mobile-friendly.

To optimise the website for smartphones, give them a personalised experience, enable dynamic pages and remove unnecessary pop-ups. Further, the option of pre-filling the customer details will quicken the checkout process.

Offer fast shipping

The shipping speed is often a make-or-break situation during the holiday season. Customers often make a hurried purchase and expect the shipment to arrive on time. Therefore, a tie-up with a prominent logistic company can offer fast shipping.

Also, try to keep either the shipment free or low. 49% of the customers abandon their cart because of high shipments. On the other hand, 19% of customers do not purchase because the shipment time is slow. During holiday seasons, fast delivery is more critical than the shipment charge.

Engage in email and social media marketing

Marketing is of prime importance to spread awareness related to the holiday promotions of your store. Both email and social media marketing can bring a high return on investment during the holiday season. The ideal time to start the marketing is 10-15 days before the holiday season begins. This duration is long enough to keep the anticipation level high and short enough to keep the customers’ patience too.

Further, ask the customer to keep their shopping cart ready so that they can buy as soon as the sales go live in the store.

Wrap Up

Proper marketing, smooth checkout, and a good delivery speed are important to boost eCommerce sales during the holiday season. Optimising the online store for smartphones and heavy traffic is crucial too. Remember that no size fits all. Therefore, keep experimenting with different strategies to find the best one that works for your audience type and business.