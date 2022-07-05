IDEAL Milk celebrates 50 years with consumers

As part of the 50th Anniversary ‘Peel, Text and Win’ promotion, over GHC 800,000 worth of prizes were put up for grabs. More than 400 consumers and food operators from across the country won GHC 500 each in weekly mini draws. Others also took home electrical appliances like fridges and televisions.

Victoria Amoako Agyemang from the Ashanti Region, who won the grand prize of a brand-new Nissan Kicks SUV and is coincidentally also in her 50th year, could not contain her excitement saying, “I have been using IDEAL Milk since childhood, and I am so happy I won the car. I can’t believe it! I thank IDEAL so much.”

Speaking at the event, Omofasa Orhiunu, Category Manager for Dairy, said “IDEAL Milk is Ghana’s number one milk today because of the love of our consumers. This significant milestone of 50 years could not be celebrated without recognizing those who really make IDEAL a part of their daily lives.”

Nestlé will continue to deliver quality food and beverages to contribute to the nutritional needs of consumers in line with its purpose of unlocking the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come