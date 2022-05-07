RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

IES predicts looming shortage of diesel at pumps

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Institute of Energy Security (IES) has predicted that there is a looming shortage of diesel in Ghana.

Diesel shortage looming
Diesel shortage looming

Some oil marketing companies (OMCs) are feeling the heat as checks at the various pumps indicate that there is no diesel at these fuel stations.

Recommended articles

The IES has attributed the shortage to the Russia-Ukraine war which seems not to be ending anytime soon.

Research Analyst at the Institute, Fritz Moses, who revealed this, explained that, “we have been monitoring the market since the beginning of the year but we don’t have a wide spread report on the shortage in Ghana.”

There is some shortage on the international market due to the Ukraine-Russia war which is also impacting on the local market. Yes, in the international market, we are seeing some drop in supply of diesel and that will cause a shortage on the local market.''

Mr. Moses warned that if nothing is done locally as well as internationally, the price of diesel will soar.

And for some weeks now, the price of diesel has gone up. We hope it will be solved as soon as possible because at the moment, the price of diesel is now higher than petrol,” he added.

Further stating that, “drivers should embrace themselves for further increment because of what is happening on the international market”.

This development has made some OMCs to adjust the prices of diesel with Total taking the lead.

Total is selling a litre of diesel at GHS 11.30p up by a little over 8%, it has however maintained the price of petrol at GHS 9.35p.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Nigeria adjudged richest country in Africa; Ghana is 8th

Ghana's seat of government and presidential complex.

Fuel prices up by 29 pesewas effective today

A pump attendant fills a car with fuel.

IMF projects Ghana’s economy to grow at 5.2%; 12th fastest in Africa

Ghana's Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Ghana ranked 7th African country where private wealth is most distributed

Black star square