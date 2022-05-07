IES predicts looming shortage of diesel at pumps

The IES has attributed the shortage to the Russia-Ukraine war which seems not to be ending anytime soon.

Research Analyst at the Institute, Fritz Moses, who revealed this, explained that, “we have been monitoring the market since the beginning of the year but we don’t have a wide spread report on the shortage in Ghana.”

“There is some shortage on the international market due to the Ukraine-Russia war which is also impacting on the local market. Yes, in the international market, we are seeing some drop in supply of diesel and that will cause a shortage on the local market.''

Mr. Moses warned that if nothing is done locally as well as internationally, the price of diesel will soar.

“And for some weeks now, the price of diesel has gone up. We hope it will be solved as soon as possible because at the moment, the price of diesel is now higher than petrol,” he added.

Further stating that, “drivers should embrace themselves for further increment because of what is happening on the international market”.

This development has made some OMCs to adjust the prices of diesel with Total taking the lead.