According to him, statistics have also revealed that these illegal lotto operators currently control 45% of the market share in Ghana, thus depriving the government of the needed revenue.
Illegal lotto operators financing political parties in Ghana - Sammy Awuku
The Director General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammy Awuku has alleged that some illegal lotto operators are financing the activities of the two main political parties in Ghana.
“We are going to sign an agreement with the National Signals Bureau and the national security apparatus, to dig deep into the society, go undercover to help arrest and prosecute these people,” he said in an interview on Asaase Radio.
“The problem with the Ghanaian situation is that if you arrest somebody, the person knows somebody – a politician somewhere or an influential person somewhere.
“And I can tell you, when it comes to these illegal operators, they are both financiers of the two main political parties, so once one of them is in your grip, you have this loyal political member calling and talking to you, but this year it’s time to move beyond this ‘I beg, I beg’,” Awuku added.
The NLA boss also warned that his outfit will soon crack down on the activities of illegal lotto operators in Ghana in a bid to sanitise the industry.
In a related development, a staff of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has been arrested for conniving with unscrupulous persons to engage in illegal activities at the authority.
