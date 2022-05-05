IMF projects Ghana’s economy to grow at 5.2%; 12th fastest in Africa

The expected 5.2% expansion in the economy in 2022, will be slightly lower than the 5.4% GDP growth rate recorded in 2021.

The International Monetary Fund’s April 2022 Regional Economic Outlook Report, placed Ghana at a joint 12th position with Cape Verde in the league of Sub-Saharan African economies.

In West Africa, Ghana places 6th, once again with Cape Verde.

In 2021, the IMF projected a growth rate of 4.2% for Ghana, but the economy expanded by 5.4%, according to provisional estimates from the Ghana Statistical Service.

This was as a result of strong growth in the Services sector (9.4%), particularly Information, Communication and Technology (33.1%) and Agriculture (8.4%), particularly the Fisheries (13.4%) sub sector.

Meanwhile, the IMF's forecast for 2023, indicates a growth rate of 5.1%, which will place Ghana in the 21st position in the league of African economies.

This is due to the expected strong growth rate by most African economies.