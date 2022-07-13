RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Inflation hits 29.8% in June 2022

Evans Effah

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced inflation rate for the month of June as 29.8 per cent, up from the 27.6 per cent recorded in May.

The GSS also says Eastern Region recorded the highest inflation rate among all the regions in June 2022.
At a press briefing in Accra on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, the Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Annim, said the Eastern Region recorded the highest rate of inflation among the regional differentials whereas the Upper East recorded the lowest.

For the food and non flood inflation perspective, food inflation recorded 30.7 per cent for the month of June 2022 and non-food recording inflation rate of 29.1 per cent,” he added.

The government statistician also revealed that the rate of inflation was once again driven by Transport (41.6%); Household Equipment and Maintenance (39.6%); Housing, Water, Gas and Electricity (38.4%); Personal Care and Miscellaneous (31.7%); Recreation, Sports and Culture (31.3%) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (30.7%). These items recorded inflation rates higher than the national average.

The GSS data further indicated that non-food inflation also went up by 3.4% to 29.1% in June 2022.

Meanwhile, inflation for locally produced items was 29.2%, and that of imported items was 31.3%.

This is the highest inflation rate recorded since December 2003.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

