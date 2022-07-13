Inflation hits 29.8% in June 2022

“For the food and non flood inflation perspective, food inflation recorded 30.7 per cent for the month of June 2022 and non-food recording inflation rate of 29.1 per cent,” he added.

The government statistician also revealed that the rate of inflation was once again driven by Transport (41.6%); Household Equipment and Maintenance (39.6%); Housing, Water, Gas and Electricity (38.4%); Personal Care and Miscellaneous (31.7%); Recreation, Sports and Culture (31.3%) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (30.7%). These items recorded inflation rates higher than the national average.

The GSS data further indicated that non-food inflation also went up by 3.4% to 29.1% in June 2022.

Meanwhile, inflation for locally produced items was 29.2%, and that of imported items was 31.3%.