This is the first in 27 years since the inflation rate had gone beyond the 50 percent mark.
Inflation hits 54.1% in December
Consumer Price Inflation (CPI) went up to 54.1 percent in December 2022, the Ghana Statistical Service has announced.
In December, inflation was driven by the sharp rise in the prices of housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuels division.
The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim addressing the press disclosed that on a year-on-year basis, water went up by over 94%, followed by fruit and vegetable juices peaked at 84.6%.
The Greater Accra Region was the region with the highest inflation of 66.7% with the Bono region being the region with the lowest inflation of 35.6%.
