A situation he describes as scary and problematic for the country’s economy in future.
Interest on treasury bills scary; ¢4.416bn for last 3 months - Joe Jackson warns
The Executive Director of Dalex Finance, Joe Jackson, has disclosed that interest cost on Government of Ghana Treasury bills for the last three months is estimated at GH¢4.416 billion.
Recommended articles
According to him, the government bought a total of GH¢33.08 billion worth of T-bills in the last three months.
The treasury instruments were sold by government at an average yield of 35%.
In December 2022, the government secured GH¢12.60 billion at an interest rate of 35.72%.
Government seemed to have reduced its appetite for short-term securities in January 2023, mobilising GH¢7.3 billion at a rate of 35.66%.
Mr. Jackson noted that the government borrowing from T-bills significantly shot up to GH¢13.1 billion in February 2023 at an interest cost of 35.50%.
A trend Joe Jackson is cautioning against. “Should you be cautious in buying T-bills?” he quizzed in a tweet.
“Government of Ghana bought GH¢33.08 billion in the last three months. The weighted average interest rate was GH¢35.62% and will cost a whopping GH¢4.42 billion,” he noted.
Government’s only source of borrowing, for now, seems to be the treasury market, hence the significant borrowing on the short-term market.
Meanwhile, Ghana has been engaging investors since November to restructure about $30 billion of its $46 billion in local and international debt. It recently completed the first part of a domestic restructuring, with investors exchanging 83 billion cedis ($6.5 billion), or 64% of holdings, for new securities, against an overall target of 80%.
It aims to start “substantive” discussions with international bondholders and their advisers in coming weeks, Minister of Finance Ken Ofori-Atta said on February 16.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh