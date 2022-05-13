Jones Ofori-Addo appointed acting managing director of ECG

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

The Board of Directors of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has appointed Engineer Jones Ofori-Addo, to act as Managing Director of the company following the statutory retirement of Kwame Agyeman–Budu, until a substantive appointment is made.

Engineer Jones Ofori-Addo

Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu, was appointed as the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana on 3 November 2019, having served as the Deputy Managing Director of the company.

Agyeman–Budu, took over from Engineer Samuel Boakye-Appiah, who was directed to vacate his post after serving for almost 3 years.

Engineer Jones Ofori–Addo, until his new appointment as Acting Managing Director of ECG, was the Deputy Managing Director responsible for sales, customer service and finance.

In a circular numbered 2022/139, dated May 12, 2022, and signed by Ms Cynthia Amartey, the Director in-charge of Human Resources at ECG, the appointment of Mr Jones Ofori–Addo, takes effect from the May 13, 2022.

All Staff are expected to give him the maximum support in the discharge of his duties,” the circular copied to all Directors, General Managers, Supervisors, the General Secretary/PUWU, among others, stated.

