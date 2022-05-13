Jones Ofori-Addo appointed acting managing director of ECG

Agyeman–Budu, took over from Engineer Samuel Boakye-Appiah, who was directed to vacate his post after serving for almost 3 years.

Engineer Jones Ofori–Addo, until his new appointment as Acting Managing Director of ECG, was the Deputy Managing Director responsible for sales, customer service and finance.

In a circular numbered 2022/139, dated May 12, 2022, and signed by Ms Cynthia Amartey, the Director in-charge of Human Resources at ECG, the appointment of Mr Jones Ofori–Addo, takes effect from the May 13, 2022.