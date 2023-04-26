Jospong Group, Komptec in 30m Euro partnership to boost rice production in Ghana

He said Ghana is open for business and is eager to forge mutual beneficial rewarding relationships with Austria.

"As Ghana and Austria seem to forge stronger bonds we have to sustain such relationships through improved technical and science based education, technology and also address unfair trade relations among others", he stressed.

He noted that the Austrian Federal Chancellor's participation at this business forum also demonstrates the commitment of the Austrian government to enhance collaboration between private and public sectors of the two countries for mutual benefits.

He noted that Ghana has a stable political environment, strong democratic culture, safe and happy people underpinned by freedom of expression.

"In the volatile West Africa, Ghana is ranked as the most peaceful country and the second most peaceful country in Africa," he emphasised.

He also noted Ghana has an educated and competitive and trainable labour force which should motivate the Austrian investors to consider investing in Ghana.

He observed the timing for the meeting was auspicious as the devastated effects of COVID 19, climate change and ongoing energy and food crisis has demonstrated the need for increased global collaboration.

"These global developments have amplified protection and distortions of supply chains with ramifications for economies in the continent including Ghana," he stated.

Dr. Bawumia however noted that Ghana has initiated steps to bounce back stronger.

"Ghana had its fair share of these burdens and is making concrete efforts to bounce back stronger, " he stressed.

As we pull together to revive the global economy, and secure our future against economic, environmental, and health security threats, the contribution of Africa to these efforts cannot be understated.

Dr. Bawumia was pleased to see the union of Jospong Group and Komptec as the two signed a 30 million Euro agreement to support rice production in Ghana.

