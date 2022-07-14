Ken Ofori-Atta is unfit to be Finance Minister - Kwadwo Mpiani

In an interview with Joy News on Thursday, July 14, Mr. Mpiani opined that one of the ministers who should resign with immediate effect is Ken Ofori-Atta.

According to the NPP stalwart, certain utterances by the Finance Minister prior to the government’s decision to seek support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) make him unfit to continue with the role.

“Honestly, if I were the Finance Minister, from my utterances and then what is been happening, I will just go and say ‘Mr President, thank you so much. I think it best for me to sit back for another person to take over’. That will be my personal decision.

“But I am not going to tell any President to drop the Finance Minister or any Minister that should be left to the President,” he told Joy News.

He further stated that he is concerned about the performance of some of the Ministers but was quick to add that a reshuffle is the sole prerogative of the President.

“I believe if you ask Ghanaians they will be able to tell you that this Minister A or Minister B must go because we do not see the effectiveness of such a Minister. So it concerns me and I believe it is something which must be done but is the Prerogative of the President,” he added.

Meanwhile, Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghana returned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) because of the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia Ukraine war, the banking sector clean up and the excess energy capacity payments.