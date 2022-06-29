Komenda Sugar Factory 98% complete – Alan Kyerematen

He disclosed this to parliament on Tuesday, June 28, while answering questions on the floor of the House.

The Minister further assured the House, government is steadily working to ensure the completion of the project on time.

The Komenda Sugar Factory, commissioned by former President John Dramani Mahama before the 2016 election, has been under lock and key mainly because managers of the factory say there are not enough raw materials to feed the factory.

But President Nana Akufo-Addo after assuming office in January 2017, has given two separate timelines for the factory to begin operation, yet that has not been actualised.

However, Mr. Alan Kyerematen said the government will get the factory running as soon as possible.

He added that a four-acre land was being prepared to support sugarcane development to feed the factory.

The Minister outlined more details on the stages of work to Parliament.

Below are the stages: