The award is in celebration of Kotoka Airport as one of the world’s best airports as voiced by travellers.
Kotoka Airport adjudged best airport in Africa by size and region
The Kotoka International Airport has been named as one of the recipients of this year’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards by the Airports Council International (ACI) World.
“After a second year of the pandemic, this year’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award winners are especially reflective of customer experience leadership during the most challenging time in our sector’s history,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said.
“We are exceedingly proud of their stellar leadership in delivering the very best customer experience.
“The basis of the ASQ surveys and the entire suite of solutions is continual learning and improvement to reach sustainable customer experience excellence. As the industry recovers, continuing to listen and adapt to travellers will be absolutely crucial to strengthening airports’ competitive advantage, non-aeronautical revenue, and ensuring the sustained recovery of the entire aviation ecosystem.”
The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) in a statement said “the KIA has consecutively received the Airport Service Quality Awards for the Best Airport by size and region (Africa) category in 2019 and 2020”.
According to the GACL, the award is in recognition of the successful efforts of all stakeholders in providing a superior customer experience.
Below are the 2021 winners from Africa:
BEST AIRPORT BY SIZE AND REGION – AFRICA
Under 2 million passengers per year
Moi International Airport – Mombasa, Kenya
2 to 5 million passengers per year
Kotoka International Airport – Accra, Ghana
Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport – Mauritius, Mauritius
5 to 15 million passengers per year
Jomo Kenyatta International Airport – Nairobi, Kenya
BEST HYGIENE MEASURES BY REGION – AFRICA
Aéroport de la Réunion Roland Garros – Sainte-Marie, Réunion
Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport – Mauritius, Mauritius
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh