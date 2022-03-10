Kotoka Airport adjudged best airport in Africa by size and region

“After a second year of the pandemic, this year’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Award winners are especially reflective of customer experience leadership during the most challenging time in our sector’s history,” ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said.

“We are exceedingly proud of their stellar leadership in delivering the very best customer experience.

“The basis of the ASQ surveys and the entire suite of solutions is continual learning and improvement to reach sustainable customer experience excellence. As the industry recovers, continuing to listen and adapt to travellers will be absolutely crucial to strengthening airports’ competitive advantage, non-aeronautical revenue, and ensuring the sustained recovery of the entire aviation ecosystem.”

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) in a statement said “the KIA has consecutively received the Airport Service Quality Awards for the Best Airport by size and region (Africa) category in 2019 and 2020”.

According to the GACL, the award is in recognition of the successful efforts of all stakeholders in providing a superior customer experience.

Pulse Ghana

Below are the 2021 winners from Africa:

BEST AIRPORT BY SIZE AND REGION – AFRICA

Under 2 million passengers per year

Moi International Airport – Mombasa, Kenya

2 to 5 million passengers per year

Kotoka International Airport – Accra, Ghana

Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport – Mauritius, Mauritius

5 to 15 million passengers per year

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport – Nairobi, Kenya

BEST HYGIENE MEASURES BY REGION – AFRICA

Aéroport de la Réunion Roland Garros – Sainte-Marie, Réunion