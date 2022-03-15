Kotoka Airport’s power disconnected over ¢49m debt

The Kotoka International Airport owes the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to the tune of GH¢49M.

Speaking in an interview with officials from ECG who undertook the operations, the officials indicated that they have cut off power from the terminal three (3) of the Kotoka International Airport due to the money owed them.

The official from ECG explained that the GACL made available a cheque of an amount of GH¢1M when they were about to undertake the disconnection exercise as the debt owed them was huge.

The management of the KIA are yet to publicly comment on the matter.

In a related development, the Electricity Company of Ghana wants to increase tariffs and has, accordingly, tabled a proposal before the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PUC).

The Director at the office of the Managing Director of ECG, Mr Noble Dorwume, announced the intention in Tamale last week.

“We have given an upward review based on the cost, inflation, and other economic parameters,” Mr Dorwume said.