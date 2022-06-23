One gets to experience great food, music, sports, and exceptional service. So imagine how excited we were to learn LC is elevating its user experience even higher with a member’s app. We had the pleasure of taking a tour of the app ourselves prior to its official release.
Lake Club introduces "LC App" to enhance customer experience
Lake Club is a premier watersports and recreational resort on the shores of Volta Lake.
The purpose of the LC app is to enhance the customer experience and stay connected to customers while they are at the club and beyond. Its main purpose is to create an efficient and enjoyable user experience that optimizes revenue potential by making it easy to use LC services and keep users coming back to the club.
LC has three types of users, who will all have various needs for an app
- A La Carte Visitors - these visitors pay for watersports on a pay-as-you-go basis. No access to rooftop and members lounge
- Day Pass Visitors - these users will pay a fixed fee for the day for unlimited watersports. Includes access to the LC rooftop
- Members - these users pay monthly for unlimited club visits and unlimited watersports. Includes access to the LC rooftop and a member’s lounge
Primary App Objectives
● Frictionless Experience: Remove the need to queue up for watersports at LC - people in queues are not spending money or enjoying other parts of the club
● Engagement: Most entertainment establishments lack a longer-term connection with users for marketing purposes when they leave - such as latest announcements and promotions - via email and push notifications - to continue to provide value to customers
Core Features
- Watersports queuing system - similar to the Reserve n Ride system at theme parks in the USA (eg Disneyland, Legoland) removing the need to line up for water sports
- Creation and management of user account by the user, with the following features
- Day Pass for watersports access- eg QR code for watersports
- Show and manage membership - eg QR code for watersports
- Access controls for lounge and/or rooftop (Kisi door controls)
- Loyalty system - Account management - join competitions, show wins, points, expertise level, book classes eg watersports classes, swim lessons
- Front Desk Dashboard - view user data, push account updates - such as the user pays for a day pass or membership in-person and pushed to their online account
- What’s Happening at LC section - latest announcements etc
Other Features
- Order and pay for food online
- Pay for a day pass and membership in the app
- Gamification - eg digital trophies, and rewards for winning watersports competitions
- Community/Forums - user-to-user interactions via app
All in all we enjoyed using the app. Visitors of Lake Club will certainly love the experience.
#FeaturedBy: Unlimited PR
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh