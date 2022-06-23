Lake Club introduces "LC App" to enhance customer experience

The purpose of the LC app is to enhance the customer experience and stay connected to customers while they are at the club and beyond. Its main purpose is to create an efficient and enjoyable user experience that optimizes revenue potential by making it easy to use LC services and keep users coming back to the club.

LC has three types of users, who will all have various needs for an app

A La Carte Visitors - these visitors pay for watersports on a pay-as-you-go basis. No access to rooftop and members lounge Day Pass Visitors - these users will pay a fixed fee for the day for unlimited watersports. Includes access to the LC rooftop Members - these users pay monthly for unlimited club visits and unlimited watersports. Includes access to the LC rooftop and a member’s lounge

Pulse Ghana

Primary App Objectives

● Frictionless Experience: Remove the need to queue up for watersports at LC - people in queues are not spending money or enjoying other parts of the club

● Engagement: Most entertainment establishments lack a longer-term connection with users for marketing purposes when they leave - such as latest announcements and promotions - via email and push notifications - to continue to provide value to customers

Core Features

Watersports queuing system - similar to the Reserve n Ride system at theme parks in the USA (eg Disneyland, Legoland) removing the need to line up for water sports Creation and management of user account by the user, with the following features Day Pass for watersports access- eg QR code for watersports Show and manage membership - eg QR code for watersports Access controls for lounge and/or rooftop (Kisi door controls) Loyalty system - Account management - join competitions, show wins, points, expertise level, book classes eg watersports classes, swim lessons Front Desk Dashboard - view user data, push account updates - such as the user pays for a day pass or membership in-person and pushed to their online account What’s Happening at LC section - latest announcements etc

Pulse Ghana

Other Features

Order and pay for food online Pay for a day pass and membership in the app Gamification - eg digital trophies, and rewards for winning watersports competitions Community/Forums - user-to-user interactions via app

Pulse Ghana

All in all we enjoyed using the app. Visitors of Lake Club will certainly love the experience.