Lemonade Finance presents Dr Likee in “Wo bεka nukrε”

On October 14th, 2022, Lemonade Finance announced prolific actor and comedian, Dr Likee as a brand ambassador, alongside Deloris Frimpong Manso and John Dumelo. Now, Lemonade Finance is delighted to present the one and only ‘Ras Nene’ in “Wo bεka nukrε”. A first in a series of ads from the company.

Dr Likee stays in his usual character of spreading joy and laughter to his audience. Here, he brings his sharp wit and carefree character to a Chop Bar, hoping to eat and impress his long-time crush, Naomi.

Spoiler alert! Thanks to Lemonade Finance, his Borga comes through. You can watch the ad here:

Dolapo Omotoso, Online Community Manager for Lemonade Finance, who has quickly become Dr Likee’s biggest fan in-house had this to say about the ad and about working with his team.

“The way Dr Likee and his team have taken to bringing our vision to life, in their own unique way has been exciting to watch, he really is a fan favourite. ”

You can download Lemonade Finance by following Customers who use the code DRLIKEE during signup will get a $10, £10 or C$10 cashback when they send over 100 Dollars, Pounds or Canadian Dollars to someone in Ghana or any our other supported African countries.

In addition to this series of ads, the Lemonade Finance website now has a new look, improved functionality, more information and a dedicated page for Ghana .

About Lemonade Finance

Lemonade Finance was founded on a simple goal, to make it easy for Africans to send and receive money from home easily.

With Lemonade Finance, Ghanaians in the UK, USA and Canada can send money to mobile money and bank accounts, at the best rates, instantly and at zero fees.

The Lemonade Finance app is used by thousands of Africans in the United States, Canada and the UK to send money back home to Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and seven other African countries.

