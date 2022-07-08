Marwako East Legon branch to reopen following clearance by FDA

“Following the verification inspection of your facility at East Legon to ascertain the level of implementation of corrective prevention actions (CAPA), the Food and Drugs Authority writes to inform you that it is satisfied with the progress made in the implementation of the CAPA to forestall any future food poisoning incident. The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) hereby lifts the suspension of catering services places on your facility at East Legon,” the letter to Marwako from the FDA said.

The regulator, however, noted that it would be conducting regular inspections to ensure Marwako complies with all the directives given to it.

In May 2022, the FDA stormed three branches of the restaurant after, some customers complained of falling ill after eating at their branch in East Legon, Accra.

The FDA condemned how their efforts to establish the prime cause of the contamination was hampered by “the unapproved and unilateral decision of Marwako to destroy some food items” in the course of the investigation.

The authority subsequently applied the appropriate regulatory sanctions, noting that it is monitoring the implementation of the corrective and preventive actions by the management of Marwako Fast Foods to “address all the non-conformances identified to prevent any reoccurrence.”

The FDA after nearly two months says it is satisfied with the efforts by Marwako Fast Food hence the clearance to resume operations.

Read FDA's statement below: