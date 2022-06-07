Older Mercedes Benz models being recalled over faulty brakes

The owners of the vehicles have been contacted because their brakes may be affected by what is called "advanced corrosion".

The automobile company says the recall affects a total of 993,407 vehicles, including 70,000 in Germany.

Mercedes recalled a similar number of cars last year over a safety issue with their emergency call system.

The company said the vehicles in the latest recall were built between 2004 and 2015 and were from its ML and GL series of SUVs and R-Class luxury minivans.

"We have found that in some of those vehicles, the function of the brake booster could be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing," Mercedes said in a statement on Saturday.

"It might be possible for a particularly strong or hard braking manoeuvre to cause mechanical damage to the brake booster," it said.

"In such a very rare case, it would not be possible to decelerate the vehicle via the service brake. Thus the risk of a crash or injury would be increased," it added.