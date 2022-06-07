According to a news report by the BBC, the vehicles are being recalled due to faulty braking system.
Older Mercedes Benz models being recalled over faulty brakes
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz is recalling about one million older vehicles from around the world.
The owners of the vehicles have been contacted because their brakes may be affected by what is called "advanced corrosion".
The automobile company says the recall affects a total of 993,407 vehicles, including 70,000 in Germany.
Mercedes recalled a similar number of cars last year over a safety issue with their emergency call system.
The company said the vehicles in the latest recall were built between 2004 and 2015 and were from its ML and GL series of SUVs and R-Class luxury minivans.
"We have found that in some of those vehicles, the function of the brake booster could be affected by advanced corrosion in the joint area of the housing," Mercedes said in a statement on Saturday.
"It might be possible for a particularly strong or hard braking manoeuvre to cause mechanical damage to the brake booster," it said.
"In such a very rare case, it would not be possible to decelerate the vehicle via the service brake. Thus the risk of a crash or injury would be increased," it added.
Mercedes said it is starting the recall immediately and that the process would involve inspecting the potentially faulty vehicles and replacing parts if necessary.
