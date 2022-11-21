MTN and AFG support women entrepreneurs with #OhemaaGoDigital campaign

Digitization is a stepping stone to increasing brand awareness, growth and also revenue for businesses. As part of the initiative to help more female-owned businesses go digital, MTN will donate GHc8000 worth of airtime and data, 36 smartphones and 1,200 shirts to seamstresses, hairdressers, traders, bakers and other women entrepreneurs across the country in partnership with AFG.

#OhemaaGoDigital will further organise training sessions for these women entrepreneurs to boost their digital skills to enhance their business in the current economy.

Speaking on the campaign, Roger Akayesi, Head of Marketing and Communications at AFG shares, “Social Media is an invaluable tool to help businesses grow and we are proud to lead this initiative that encourages and supports female entrepreneurs to use technology to stay on the top of their business, improve their livelihood and generally enrich their lives.”

Adding to the thoughts behind the initiative,Cynthia Mills, Advisor, Portfolio (Economic Empowerment) at MTN Foundation said: “MTN Ghana has always backed projects that highlight the marginalised and vulnerable in the society. Women have not had the easiest path to entrepreneurship or to gaining economic independence, with the Ohemaa Go Digital Campaign, we hope to encourage women to use Social Media as a vital tool of entrepreneurship to promote their businesses.”

To put the spotlight on women entrepreneurs in our local communities, the general public is encouraged to nominate hardworking women whose businesses can benefit from going digital.

Here’s a simple way to participate in #OhemaaGoDigital to stand a chance of winning big:

● Spot a local female business owner whether it is the hairdresser giving hair goals, the baker feeding you the best way she can, the seamstresses who have impeccable taste in fashion design or the caterer with the best recipes.

● Send a video of the woman entrepreneur describing their business and how digital tools will help them advance.

● The videos will be reviewed by a committee before winners are chosen based on set criteria.

Ohemaa, let’s go digital to boost your business with #OhemaaGoDigital.

About AFG

Africa Foresight Group (AFG) was founded in 2016 and operates as a freelancing platform that offers consultant services. AFG has more than 200 consultants in its network and has completed more than 170 engagements since its inception. The company is backed by investors from Nigeria, Ghana, Silicon Valley, and the UK