RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

MTN Ghana and Boomplay partner to offer special data bundles & subscription for music streaming

Pulse Mix

MTN, Ghana's number 1 telecommunication company in partnership with Boomplay, Africa's largest music streaming and download platform, is making music streaming and download more accessible and affordable to its users and cherished customers.

MTN Ghana and Boomplay partner to offer special data bundles & subscription for music streaming
MTN Ghana and Boomplay partner to offer special data bundles & subscription for music streaming

The partnership outdoors special data bundles and subscription plans that will give MTN users access to Boomplay's over 90 million songs and unlimited offline playback of downloaded songs. Subscribers will also enjoy an ad-free listening experience while saving money when they opt for the daily, weekly or monthly subscription along with its corresponding data bundles.

Recommended articles

The plans on offer are:

Boomplay x MTN Subscription Plan:

Amount Package
GHS 4.5 Boomplay Daily Subscription + 500MB data bundle
GHS 13.5 Boomplay Weekly Subscription + 1GB data bundle
GHS 30 Boomplay Monthly Subscription + 3GB data bundle
GHS 2 Boomplay Daily Subscription
GHS 9 Boomplay Weekly Subscription
GHS 17 Boomplay Monthly Subscription

Speaking about the partnership, Boomplay Ghana’s General Manager, Elizabeth Ntiamoah-Quarshie said, "Having MTN as a key partner in our strides to make music streaming and download more affordable offers an exciting prospect for the future of our music industry and streaming culture. With this partnership, we are making our catalogue of over 90 million songs available to MTN subscribers at a cost lower than users on regular data plans. Users also have daily, weekly and monthly subscription options to choose from. Ultimately, this means more music to discover, stream and download on Boomplay. At the same time, artists and content providers can earn more streaming royalties and reach a wider audience."

Elizabeth Ntiamoah-Quarshie, Boomplay Ghana's GM.
Elizabeth Ntiamoah-Quarshie, Boomplay Ghana's GM. Pulse Ghana

Commenting on the partnership, Chief Commercial Officer of MTN, Mr. Noel Kojo-Ganson said, “This partnership is great news for all our customers. Due to the diversity and multiplicity of Boomplay’s music collection, our customers will have more choices, more value and better control over what they can listen to. This partnership will make music more affordable and accessible to our cherished subscribers, many of whom are music lovers.

Noel Kojo Ganson, Chief Commercial Officer of MTN Ghana
Noel Kojo Ganson, Chief Commercial Officer of MTN Ghana Pulse Ghana

With high internet costs limiting the potential of the digital music economy in Africa, Boomplay views telecommunication partnerships as essential to its advancement strategy and the progress of Africa’s music streaming culture.

This partnership with MTN Ghana reaffirms the streamer’s commitment to empowering the African music ecosystem to unlock its potential.

#FeaturedBy: Boomplay

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Hon Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and AirtelTigo CEO Leo Skarlatos launching the service

AirtelTigo introduces first eSIM service in Ghana

Ken Ofori-Atta

Government to increase VAT by 2.5% in 2023 - Ken Ofori Atta

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Full text: Finance minister delivers Ghana's 2023 budget statement at Parliament

Dr. Bawumia

Gold for oil policy will halt cedi depreciation – Bawumia explains