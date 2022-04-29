MTN Ghana MoMo revenue grows by 26.7% in first quarter of 2022

Also, the results showed that the number of mobile money users went up by 7.7% from March 2021 to reach 11.7 million for the first quarter of 2022.

“The number of active MoMo users increased to 11.7 million and MoMo revenue grew by 26.7% YoY [year-on-year] to GHC515 million. The contribution of mobile money to service revenue decreased from 23.3% to 21.9% YoY [year-on-year].”

MTN Ghana’s financial performance added that “voice revenue grew by 16.9% year-on-year to GHC785 million. The contribution of voice to service revenue declined from 38.5% to 33.4% year-on-year in favour of increased contribution from data.”

According to MTN Ghana, their active data subscribers grew to 12.8 million and helped drive a 64.4% YoY growth in data revenue to GHC872 million.

It added that this was “further bolstered by growth in the number of smartphones on the network (+5.8% YoY), data traffic (+51.3% YoY) and megabytes consumed per active subscriber (+32.3% YoY). In line with our strategy, the contribution of data to service revenue increased from 30.4% to 37.1% YoY.”

Meanwhile, digital revenue declined by 11.9% year-on-year to GHC42 million. Digital service remains impacted by recent initiatives to enhance customer experience and rationalization of digital products portfolio.