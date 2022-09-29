MultiChoice teams up with BetKing to launch SuperPicks for the new football season

Alex Okyere, the Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana stated that the partnership with BetKing provides the opportunity to explore the pursuit of digital and entertainment offerings beyond betting and broadcasting. He said, “SuperPicks is one of the many fruits of our collaboration with BetKing and we are excited to provide customers with curated sports entertainment and free-to-play games with an opportunity to win huge sums of money– which is in line with our vision of delivering top notch entertainment services.”

On his part, the Managing Director for BetKing Ghana, Ryan Moore reinforced BetKing’s commitment to delivering innovative offerings to serve customers’ needs and offer more value.

He said, “SuperPicks offers all individuals above 18, sports enthusiasts or not, the opportunity to turn the thrill of a play into a real win by providing them with completely free chances to win huge sums of money. We are beyond excited to introduce SuperPicks to the Ghanaian sports ecosystem and we look forward to future initiatives like this that deliver additional value to our customers.”

There will be rounds in most weeks throughout the soccer season providing plenty of opportunities for players to aim for the jackpot. Players can also refer their friends by logging into SuperPicks and visiting the Refer-a-Friend page to win a referral bonus of up to GHC 5,000.

Fans can register for SuperPicks by visiting the website or through the app on Android.