Music, dance and colour take over Kotoka Airport as passengers arrive for Christmas

Pulse Ghana

A video from the airport that has gone viral shows one passenger happily dancing to the live band music as he touched down at the arrival hall.

Another shows a man dressed like Father Christmas and sharing chocolates and other gifts to children at the airport.

Pulse Ghana

In a related development, the Government of Ghana has waived pre-arrival visa acquisition for travellers to Ghana effective Thursday, December 22, 2022 to Sunday, January 15, 2023.

Pulse Ghana

Passengers would rather receive their visas upon arrival into the country.

The Transport Minister, Kwaku Ofori Asiamah made this known in a press release issued on Thursday.

Pulse Ghana