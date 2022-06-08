Newmont sells 3,500 ounces of gold to BoG to boost country’s reserves

The central bank’s domestic gold purchasing programme was launched in June 2021 with the primary objective of increasing its gold reserves. Subsequently, the BoG initiated discussions with the Ghana Chamber of Mines (GCM) about its intention to purchase refined gold from mining companies in the country.

While mining companies in Ghana were prepared to support the programme, there was the need to ensure that the initiative met the governance, risk, compliance, and supply chain requirements of their various companies.

“Newmont proactively engaged the Bank of Ghana to on the governance, risk, compliance, and supply chain requirements associated with the deal.

“Following which it signed an agreement that met all the requirements of both parties in December 2021. Under the programme, the central bank which requires an estimated amount of ~10koz of gold annually from members the Chamber of Mines over the next four to five years.

“Newmont will provide about 30% of the required amount annually based on its market share within the mining industry in Ghana.