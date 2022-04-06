Nigeria offers to supply gas to Europe amidst Ukraine/Russia war

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority had said the country’s proven natural gas reserves stood at 209.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) as of January 2022 and focusing on gas exploitation could get it up to 600 tcf.

Minister Sylva said, “We are already building gas infrastructures such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline project, expected to take gas to Algeria, and the West Africa Gas Pipeline project designed to take gas to Morocco.”

The Minister further noted that after the Russia-Ukrainian war, the EU must have an alternative source of gas and collaboration with Nigeria was paramount.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Alhaji Mele Kyari spoke at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Dubai stating that Nigeria is shifting towards cleaner fuel alternatives, with gas being the choice transition fuel.