Nine MPs in Washington DC to convince IMF for $3bn bailout

They are expected to engage with commercial, bilateral and multilateral creditors at the meetings to convince the IMF board to approve the deal.

The nine MPs were led by the Member of Parliament for Oforikrom, Dr Emmanuel Marfo. According to him, the presence of the MPs at the meeting is to help with legislation to ensure the government implements the funds it gets from the IMF appropriately.

The IMF has also indicated its readiness to continue to pressurise wealthier countries to write off the debt of poorer countries, like Ghana.

The focus of the IMF meeting in Washington DC will be on debt restructuring and cancellation.