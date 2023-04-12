The Ghanaian delegation is currently in Washington DC in the United States of America.
Nine MPs in Washington DC to convince IMF for $3bn bailout
Nine lawmakers from Ghana’s parliament have joined a delegation made of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and other members of Ghana’s economic management team to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the $3 billion dollar support.
They are expected to engage with commercial, bilateral and multilateral creditors at the meetings to convince the IMF board to approve the deal.
The nine MPs were led by the Member of Parliament for Oforikrom, Dr Emmanuel Marfo. According to him, the presence of the MPs at the meeting is to help with legislation to ensure the government implements the funds it gets from the IMF appropriately.
The IMF has also indicated its readiness to continue to pressurise wealthier countries to write off the debt of poorer countries, like Ghana.
The focus of the IMF meeting in Washington DC will be on debt restructuring and cancellation.
In an interaction with the media, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva said the majority of poor countries are in distress and need debt forgiveness from wealthier nations.
