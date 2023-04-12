ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  business  >  local

Nine MPs in Washington DC to convince IMF for $3bn bailout

Evans Effah

Nine lawmakers from Ghana’s parliament have joined a delegation made of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and other members of Ghana’s economic management team to convince the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the $3 billion dollar support.

Parliament of Ghana
Parliament of Ghana

The Ghanaian delegation is currently in Washington DC in the United States of America.

Recommended articles

They are expected to engage with commercial, bilateral and multilateral creditors at the meetings to convince the IMF board to approve the deal.

The nine MPs were led by the Member of Parliament for Oforikrom, Dr Emmanuel Marfo. According to him, the presence of the MPs at the meeting is to help with legislation to ensure the government implements the funds it gets from the IMF appropriately.

The IMF has also indicated its readiness to continue to pressurise wealthier countries to write off the debt of poorer countries, like Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The focus of the IMF meeting in Washington DC will be on debt restructuring and cancellation.

In an interaction with the media, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva said the majority of poor countries are in distress and need debt forgiveness from wealthier nations.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The World Bank

World Bank lowers Ghana’s 2023 GDP growth rate to 2%

Illegal lotto operators financing political parties

Illegal lotto operators financing political parties in Ghana - Sammy Awuku

Bank of Ghana

BoG reduces supply of dollar to BDCs for second quarter of 2023

Ken Ofori-Atta with BoG boss Ernest Addison

BoG justifies financing of budget post COVID-19