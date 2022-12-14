November inflation hits 50.3%; highest in 27 years

This means that in the month of November 2022, the general price level was 50.3% higher than in November 2021.

The month-on-month inflation between October and November 2022 was 8.6%.

This was captured in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Per the data, food inflation hit 55.3%, from October’s rate of 43.7% and Non-food inflation also shot up by 7.2% to 46.5% in November 2022.

On a regional level, the Eastern region recorded the highest inflation rate of 63.3%. This was followed by the Greater Accra region with an inflation rate of 61.6%.