The year-on-year inflation rate for November 2022 was 50.3%
November inflation hits 50.3%; highest in 27 years
The Consumer Price Index for November 2022 based on the new series was 156.8 points relative to 104.5 points for November 2021 using the linked series, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) has announced.
This means that in the month of November 2022, the general price level was 50.3% higher than in November 2021.
The month-on-month inflation between October and November 2022 was 8.6%.
This was captured in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.
Per the data, food inflation hit 55.3%, from October’s rate of 43.7% and Non-food inflation also shot up by 7.2% to 46.5% in November 2022.
On a regional level, the Eastern region recorded the highest inflation rate of 63.3%. This was followed by the Greater Accra region with an inflation rate of 61.6%.
The consumer price index, which measures a wide basket of goods and services rose to 0.3% percentage points month-on-month.
