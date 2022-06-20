NPA shuts down Gulf Energy for selling contaminated petrol

The NPA taskforce says Gulf Energy is selling water–laced petroleum products to unsuspecting customers, as well as shortchanging Ghanaian drivers.

According to Classfmonline.com, the NPA has closed down another three stations for selling water petrol to unsuspecting customers in the Accra metropolis.

Commercial drivers in the Lapaz area are relishing the NPA’s decision to close down the station for the illegalities it has committed in the sector.

According to the commercial drivers at Abeka-Lapaz bus terminal, the activities of the fuel dispensing company have affected their operations.

They told Classfmonline.com that the price of the commodity is all the time low at the station when prices were high and many commercial drivers clamoured for their products only to realise that their products are laced with water.

“My brother you buy fuel from Gulf Energy and your tank is full, you move from the pump and some minutes later your gauge is down,” Nii Ahuma Tetteh, a commercial driver said.

“This has been a source of worry to us but being ignorant people, we didn’t know what to do,” he said.

Kojo Apau, a taxi driver said there was a time he run out of fuel, and out of desperation, he got to Gulf Energy and bought one gallon as usual. He took a look at the fuel only to realise that the colour of the fuel was so different, with a substance sitting under the gallon.