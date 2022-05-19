NPRA retrieves GH¢11m from 14 defaulting employers

The Authority is making significant progress in its quest to ensure that the Ghanaian employee is guaranteed an improved living standard on retirement.

During a visit by the Board of NPRA, led by Board Chairman Simon Koranteng to the Office of the Vice President, the Authority revealed plans to use digitalisation to enhance its operations.

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah – who has oversight responsibility on the NPRA, said the Authority is looking to leverage appropriate technology including mobile money interoperability to help make pension contributions and payments less cumbersome.

Furthermore, he stressed the readiness to work with stakeholders on designing the necessary software to make pensions administration easier.

“Ghana has a working population of about 12 million, but only about two million are in the formal sector and actively making pension contributions. We need to work harder to bring in those from the informal sector,” he added.

NPRA was established by the National Pensions Act 2008, (Act 766) to regulate and monitor operations of the three-tier pension scheme and ensure the effective administration of all pensions in the country.

