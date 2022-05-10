Okyeame Kwame hosts 2nd episode of Recovery Stories Tv Show

The guests included Mr Wilson Tei, Chairman of the IACG (Insurance Awareness Coordinators Group), Dr Kingsley K. Kwabahson (Ghana Insurers Association) & Gabriel Kwame, Technical Advisor at GIZ (German Development Ministry).

The show host, Okyeame Kwame, sits with insurance beneficiaries as they share their first-hand experiences with the insurance claims process. The show also hosts industry players and advocates for insurance as they discuss the dos, don’ts, myths and truths about the insurance claims process in Ghana.

Join the host on the second episode of Recovery Stories as he sits with another beneficiary of the insurance claims process and hear how the insurance claims process helped them in their time of need.

The Insurance Awareness Coordinators Group (IACG)’s ‘Insurance Pays’ campaign is supported by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of the German government, and will be run with the support of all the relevant stakeholders, including the Ghana Insurers Association (GIA), National Insurance Commission (NIC), Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG), National Association of Ghana Insurance Agents (NAGIA) and Chartered Insurance of Institute Ghana (CIIG).

Pulse Ghana

The Insurance Awareness Coordinators Group (IACG) is a group made up of all relevant stakeholders in the insurance industry whose objective is to promote insurance awareness and education in Ghana. The membership of IACG is open to all recognised apex bodies, associations and think-tank groupings in the insurance industry and today includes members of the Ghana Insurance Association (GIA), the National Association of Ghana Insurance Agents (NAGIA), the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana (IBAG), the National Insurance Commission (NIC) among others.

This campaign is run by The Little Cow Consulting. A full service marketing consulting. We help brands improve top-line and bottom-line through a hands-on approach to solving complex problems with unconventional solutions.