Number of advertised jobs decreased in April 2022 – BoG report

This indicated a marginal decline of 1.0% year-on-year.

On a month-on-month basis, the number of job vacancies in April this year dipped by 3.6%, from the 2,882 jobs advertised in March 2022.

Cumulatively, 11,029 advertised jobs were recorded for the first four months of 2022, compared with 11,646 jobs advertised during the same period in 2021.

Meanwhile, the total number of private sector-SSNIT contributors, which partially gauges employment conditions, marginally improved by 1.0% to 861,121 in March 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the total number of private sector SSNIT contributors decreased by 3.0%, from the 887,441 individuals recorded in February 2022.

Cumulatively, for the first quarter of 2022, the total number of private-sector contributors increased to 2,637,883 from 2,514,756 recorded over the corresponding period in 2021.

In other news, consumer inflation – which measures changes in the price of a fixed basket of goods and services purchased by households in the country – increased by 4.0 percentage points from 23.6 percent recorded in the previous month, April 2022.

The data released by Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) show that four group items recorded rates higher than the national average of 27.6 percent. This was largely led by transport, which continued to dominate the price rises – recording 39 percent in May 2022 due to a 20 percent increase in transport fares during first-half of the month.

This was followed by household equipment and maintenance which recorded 33.8 percent; and housing, water, gas and electricity at 32.3 percent.

The food and non-alcoholic beverages basket was the fourth largest contributor to price rises in May, increasing by 30.1 percent.